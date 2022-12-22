State issues circular allowing PMC to utilise TDR in 11 merged villages

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a circular to the effect that it will allow the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to utilise transfer of development rights (TDR) in the 11 merged villages which in turn will help the civic body in the acquisition of land.

The 11 villages were merged with the PMC in the year 2020. Although these villages were merged with the PMC, the Maharashtra government had asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to prepare the development plan (DP) for them. While the Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued the said circular, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi raised doubts over the decision and urged the state government to withdraw the circular against this backdrop. Keskar said, “As the DP for these villages has not been approved, there is no point allowing the PMC to use TDR in these areas. The TDR lobby has forced the government to take this decision as it will help them maintain TDR rates.”