State launches website for Class 11 admissions

The state school education department on Friday launched the official website [[https://mahafyjcadmissions.in](https//mahafyjcadmissions.in]https://mahafyjcadmissions.in](https://mahafyjcadmissions.in) for the Class 11 admission process. As per officials, the Class 11 admission process across all districts of Maharashtra for the academic year 2025-26 will be conducted exclusively online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Junior colleges across the state can now register on the portal, and the student registration process is set to begin on May 19.

As per officials, the Class 11 admission process across all districts of Maharashtra for the academic year 2025-26 will be conducted exclusively online. This means that every student seeking admission will have to apply through the online system only.

The ordinance issued by the state government had earlier stated that the official portal would be operational from May 8. However, due to unforeseen technical issues, the website could not be launched on the scheduled date, said officials. Meanwhile, before the official launch of the government website, certain individuals created a fake website using the official state government logo and photographs of the School Education Minister. This fraudulent website was used to advertise some junior colleges. Though the Education Department is expected to take action against this, no strict measures have been implemented as of now.

“Students and parents are advised to be cautious and use only the official portal for all admission-related activities to avoid falling victim to misinformation or fraud,” said a senior education officer on condition of anonymity.

Siddhant Somanvanshi, a student, said, “I’ve been waiting for the Class 11 admission website to start for weeks now, especially with all the uncertainty around the dates. It’s a relief that the official site is finally live, but I wish the process had been more transparent from the beginning. With so many fake websites going around, it’s been confusing for me and my parents.”