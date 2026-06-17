State plans expansion of RTO network across Maharashtra

PUNE: To improve access to transport-related services, the Maharashtra transport department has decided to expand its network of regional transport offices (RTOs) and sub-regional transport offices (SRTOs) across the state.

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The move aims to reduce travel time for citizens, particularly those in remote and rapidly urbanising areas, while easing the burden on existing transport offices amid a sharp rise in vehicle ownership and demand for services.

A committee appointed by the department has submitted a report recommending criteria for setting up new offices, following which the state government has initiated the process of granting in-principle approval.

According to the proposal, a new transport office should cover at least four talukas, have more than five lakh registered vehicles, a population exceeding seven lakh and annual revenue of over ₹100 crore. Areas located more than 50 km from an existing transport office will be given priority.

The new offices will provide services such as vehicle registration, driving licence issuance and renewal, vehicle fitness inspections and tax payments closer to citizens.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee has also recommended setting up automated testing stations (ATS) and automated driving test tracks (ADTT) in areas where a full-fledged transport office may not be immediately feasible. These facilities will offer vehicle fitness and driving licence tests through technology-driven systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee has also recommended setting up automated testing stations (ATS) and automated driving test tracks (ADTT) in areas where a full-fledged transport office may not be immediately feasible. These facilities will offer vehicle fitness and driving licence tests through technology-driven systems. {{/usCountry}}

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State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the expansion was necessary to keep pace with Maharashtra’s growing vehicle population and increasing demand for transport services.

“The objective is to ensure timely, hassle-free and accessible services for citizens. New RTOs and SRTOs will reduce travel time and costs while improving service delivery through a modern and transparent transport administration,” he said.

Officials said the expansion would also generate employment opportunities and strengthen transport governance through greater use of technology.

Welcoming the decision, Pune resident Amit Annal said the move would save citizens time and money, particularly senior citizens, working professionals and residents of semi-urban and rural areas who currently travel long distances for routine transport-related work.

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