State seeks details on 1,500 Cr TDR approved by former Pune civic chief

The Maharashtra urban development department (UDD) has sought information from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over the issuance of transfer of development rights (TDR) worth nearly ₹1,500 crore, sanctioned by former municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale just before his retirement on May 31. The state government’s intervention is likely to result in a formal review. According to PMC sources, documentation related to TDR approvals is being compiled for submission to UDD. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior official said the UDD department has asked PMC to submit records and explanations about the approvals, which have sparked widespread criticism from citizens, activists, and political leaders.

According to records published by PMC, Bhosale approved TDR within days before stepping down from office, raising eyebrows over the timing and the beneficiaries. Seven private builders had reportedly submitted proposals to the civic body seeking additional floor space index (FSI) by using the TDRs in question.

“This appears to be an attempt to benefit a few developers in a hurry. We had already raised concerns about the sudden spurt in TDR issuance, and now they are lining up for FSI clearances,” said BJP leader Ujwal Keskar. He said the UDD secretary had personally contacted the municipal commissioner’s office for a detailed explanation.

The TDR mechanism is intended to compensate landowners whose properties are reserved for public amenities by allowing them development rights that can be sold or used elsewhere. However, critics argue that the process under Bhosale lacked transparency and could lead to undue benefit to certain builders.

Civic activists have questioned whether due diligence was followed in approving the TDRs, and why such a large quantum was cleared so close to the end of the commissioner’s tenure. Allegations include lack of proper scrutiny, selective approvals, and attempts to push through the proposals without public consultation. “Former municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale single-handedly opened a ₹1,500 crore TDR market under his authority. He sidelined the very existence of the ‘City Improvement Committee’,” said Vijay Kumbhar, RTI activist.

Bhosale was unavailable for comments.

The controversy comes at a time when Pune is already facing scrutiny over the misuse of development tools like TDR and premium FSI, which many claim have led to unplanned growth and burdened civic infrastructure.