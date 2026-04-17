State to transfer 1,878 hectares to PMRDA free of cost for infra works

In a major push for infrastructure development, the state government will transfer 1,878 hectares of land to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) free of cost. The land parcels, spread across eight talukas of the district, will be utilised for infrastructure projects and to raise funds through development.

Large parcels of government land in talukas such as Haveli, Mulshi, Daund, Shirur, Purandar, Bhor, Khed and Maval are currently unused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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According to district collector Jitendra Dudi, the decision was taken on Wednesday, and a total of 174 land parcels owned by the state government have been identified for transfer.

Large parcels of government land in talukas such as Haveli, Mulshi, Daund, Shirur, Purandar, Bhor, Khed and Maval are currently unused. The district administration has found it difficult to monitor and protect these lands, with several already facing encroachment and others at risk.

To address this, the state government last year decided to transfer such unused lands to regional development authorities, excluding the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for infrastructure use. The move is aimed at preventing encroachments and accelerating planned development.

“The government had issued orders last year to transfer these lands for infrastructure projects. We have prepared the list, and the transfer process is now underway,” Dudi added.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMRDA was set up in 2016 to plan and develop the Pune Metropolitan Region, which includes over 800 villages. The authority is responsible for preparing development plans for these areas. However, an earlier draft development plan had to be scrapped following legal disputes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMRDA was set up in 2016 to plan and develop the Pune Metropolitan Region, which includes over 800 villages. The authority is responsible for preparing development plans for these areas. However, an earlier draft development plan had to be scrapped following legal disputes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dudi said, “The authority is now working on a structural plan before preparing a fresh development plan. The plan will focus on reserving land for roads and key infrastructure projects.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dudi said, “The authority is now working on a structural plan before preparing a fresh development plan. The plan will focus on reserving land for roads and key infrastructure projects.” {{/usCountry}}

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