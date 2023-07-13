5 persons injured as MSRTC bus falls into ditch in Pune

Five passengers were injured after a state transport bus fell into a roadside ditch near Girawali village in Ghodegaon in Pune district on Thursday morning. There were a total of 35 passengers on board the bus when the accident took place. Five passengers were injured after a state transport bus fell into a roadside ditch near Girawali village in Ghodegaon in Pune district on Thursday morning (HT PHOTO)

Ghodegaon police station’s assistant police inspector Jeevan Mane said that the bus was on its way from Bhimshankar to Kalyan in the neighbouring Thane district when it overturned and fell into the ditch.

“Five of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital, while others escaped unhurt. The bus fell into twenty feet ditch but fortunately there were no serious injuries. The accident took place after the driver lost control over the wheels,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said that the local residents rushed to the rescue to the injured due to which first aid could be delivered on time.