Home / Cities / Pune News / 5 persons injured as MSRTC bus falls into ditch in Pune

5 persons injured as MSRTC bus falls into ditch in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 13, 2023 05:50 PM IST

Five passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned and fell into a ditch near Girawali village in Pune district.

Five passengers were injured after a state transport bus fell into a roadside ditch near Girawali village in Ghodegaon in Pune district on Thursday morning. There were a total of 35 passengers on board the bus when the accident took place.

Five passengers were injured after a state transport bus fell into a roadside ditch near Girawali village in Ghodegaon in Pune district on Thursday morning (HT PHOTO)
Five passengers were injured after a state transport bus fell into a roadside ditch near Girawali village in Ghodegaon in Pune district on Thursday morning (HT PHOTO)

Ghodegaon police station’s assistant police inspector Jeevan Mane said that the bus was on its way from Bhimshankar to Kalyan in the neighbouring Thane district when it overturned and fell into the ditch.

“Five of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital, while others escaped unhurt. The bus fell into twenty feet ditch but fortunately there were no serious injuries. The accident took place after the driver lost control over the wheels,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said that the local residents rushed to the rescue to the injured due to which first aid could be delivered on time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out