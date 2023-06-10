Pune to get state-of-the-art Metro blood bank

After a struggle of over a decade the state-of-the-art Metro Blood Bank, at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) campus is finally able to complete the compliance required to get a licence to function. The licence will be issued by the FDA by Tuesday, said the officials. The licence will be issued by the FDA by Tuesday, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A meeting was held between the FDA officials and the District Health officials on June 8. During the meeting, the final pending documents required for the licences were submitted. The Metro blood bank permission has been pending since 2012.

S V Pratapwar, Joint commissioner of FDA (Drug), Pune region, said, the compliance for the blood bank has been completed and the pending documents were submitted to us yesterday. “The licence will be issued by us to the hospital by Tuesday. After the licence is issued a final signature from the CDSCO will be done. Once the signature process is completed, the Metro Blood Bank can start functioning,” he said.

Dr Nisha Teli, BTO, at ADH, said, now we have met the entire criteria required for the licences and both FDA and CDSCO have agreed to it. “The compliance was completed last month but there was a problem with the documents. The FDA will issue the licence and the signature will be given by the CDSCO officials,” she said.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, civil surgeon of Pune district and head of ADH, said, Metro blood bank has been stuck in the hiccups of approvals for over a decade currently the Blood bank is only collecting and providing whole blood.

