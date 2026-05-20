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Strict rules bring down NRI CET admissions to 34

Maharashtra’s State CET Cell has reported steep decline in admissions under NRI quota following the implementation of revised eligibility rules aimed at preventing misuse of the category

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Pune: Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has reported a steep decline in admissions under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota following the implementation of revised eligibility rules aimed at preventing misuse of the category.

Maharashtra’s State CET Cell has reported steep decline in admissions under NRI quota following the implementation of revised eligibility rules aimed at preventing misuse of the category. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to CET Cell commissioner Dilip Sardesai, admissions through the NRI quota dropped dramatically from 454 students in the 2024-25 academic year to just 34 in 2025-26 after the education department tightened the definition of who qualifies as an NRI candidate.

The revised policy now allows admissions only for students who are themselves NRIs or are the biological son or daughter of an NRI. Candidates are also required to submit certification from the concerned Indian embassy or consulate.

In addition, only guardians legally recognised by a court under guardianship laws will be accepted as NRI guardians. Claims of guardianship without judicial approval will no longer be considered valid.

Officials said the changes were introduced after the CET Cell noticed irregularities and ambiguity in the earlier admission process, particularly regarding extended family relationships and unofficial guardianship claims. The previous offline admission system had also raised concerns over possible misuse.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Strict rules bring down NRI CET admissions to 34
Home / Cities / Pune / Strict rules bring down NRI CET admissions to 34
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