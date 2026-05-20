Strict rules bring down NRI CET admissions to 34

Pune: Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has reported a steep decline in admissions under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota following the implementation of revised eligibility rules aimed at preventing misuse of the category.

Maharashtra’s State CET Cell has reported steep decline in admissions under NRI quota following the implementation of revised eligibility rules aimed at preventing misuse of the category. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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According to CET Cell commissioner Dilip Sardesai, admissions through the NRI quota dropped dramatically from 454 students in the 2024-25 academic year to just 34 in 2025-26 after the education department tightened the definition of who qualifies as an NRI candidate.

The revised policy now allows admissions only for students who are themselves NRIs or are the biological son or daughter of an NRI. Candidates are also required to submit certification from the concerned Indian embassy or consulate.

In addition, only guardians legally recognised by a court under guardianship laws will be accepted as NRI guardians. Claims of guardianship without judicial approval will no longer be considered valid.

Officials said the changes were introduced after the CET Cell noticed irregularities and ambiguity in the earlier admission process, particularly regarding extended family relationships and unofficial guardianship claims. The previous offline admission system had also raised concerns over possible misuse.

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{{^usCountry}} “With the revised definition and fully online admission process, only genuine and eligible NRI candidates are now receiving the benefit of the quota,” Sardesai said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With the revised definition and fully online admission process, only genuine and eligible NRI candidates are now receiving the benefit of the quota,” Sardesai said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The impact of the stricter rules has become evident in admission statistics. In 2023-24, a total of 356 students secured admission under the NRI category. The number rose to 454 in 2024-25, with engineering courses accounting for the largest share at 424 admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the stricter rules has become evident in admission statistics. In 2023-24, a total of 356 students secured admission under the NRI category. The number rose to 454 in 2024-25, with engineering courses accounting for the largest share at 424 admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, after the revised norms came into force in 2025-26, the number dropped sharply to 34. Of these, 27 admissions were in BE/BTech courses, one in the three-year LLB programme, four in the five-year LLB course and one in another professional programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, after the revised norms came into force in 2025-26, the number dropped sharply to 34. Of these, 27 admissions were in BE/BTech courses, one in the three-year LLB programme, four in the five-year LLB course and one in another professional programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The entire NRI admission procedure has now been shifted online, enabling students from any part of the world to apply without physically visiting institutions or authorities. CET Cell officials said that besides removing confusion surrounding the NRI category, the reforms are expected to reduce human intervention and curb irregularities further in future admission cycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The entire NRI admission procedure has now been shifted online, enabling students from any part of the world to apply without physically visiting institutions or authorities. CET Cell officials said that besides removing confusion surrounding the NRI category, the reforms are expected to reduce human intervention and curb irregularities further in future admission cycles. {{/usCountry}}

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