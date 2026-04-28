Student death case: College of Agriculture provides financial aid, job consideration

The College of Agriculture, Pune under the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth on Monday issued an official response regarding the tragic death of student Chaitanya Chavan, outlining financial assistance, administrative action, and ongoing safety measures on campus.

The 23-year-old MBA student had suffered electric shock from a metal water cooler on the campus and had died after being hospitalised for 10 days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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According to the letter by associate dean Mahanand Mane, the university has provided ₹13,84,464 as financial assistance to the bereaved family and has appealed to staff associations to contribute.

On the demand for a government job for a family member on compassionate grounds, Mane stated that “such appointments are not generally applicable under institutional rules for students. However, considering the sensitivity of the case, a proposal has been forwarded for consideration as a ‘special case’ in the upcoming executive council meeting”.

Mane said an inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the incident.

The 23-year-old MBA student had suffered electric shock from a metal water cooler on the campus and had died after being hospitalised for 10 days.

In response to safety concerns raised after the incident, the institution has initiated multiple measures, including urgent inspection and testing of all electrical equipment across the campus.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the youth wing of a political party has cancelled a protest scheduled for May 1 after the college administration assured appropriate action and continued dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the youth wing of a political party has cancelled a protest scheduled for May 1 after the college administration assured appropriate action and continued dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

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