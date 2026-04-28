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Student death case: College of Agriculture provides financial aid, job consideration

According to the letter by associate dean Mahanand Mane, the university has provided ₹13,84,464 as financial assistance to the bereaved family

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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The College of Agriculture, Pune under the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth on Monday issued an official response regarding the tragic death of student Chaitanya Chavan, outlining financial assistance, administrative action, and ongoing safety measures on campus.

The 23-year-old MBA student had suffered electric shock from a metal water cooler on the campus and had died after being hospitalised for 10 days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the letter by associate dean Mahanand Mane, the university has provided 13,84,464 as financial assistance to the bereaved family and has appealed to staff associations to contribute.

On the demand for a government job for a family member on compassionate grounds, Mane stated that “such appointments are not generally applicable under institutional rules for students. However, considering the sensitivity of the case, a proposal has been forwarded for consideration as a ‘special case’ in the upcoming executive council meeting”.

Mane said an inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the incident.

The 23-year-old MBA student had suffered electric shock from a metal water cooler on the campus and had died after being hospitalised for 10 days.

In response to safety concerns raised after the incident, the institution has initiated multiple measures, including urgent inspection and testing of all electrical equipment across the campus.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Student death case: College of Agriculture provides financial aid, job consideration
Home / Cities / Pune / Student death case: College of Agriculture provides financial aid, job consideration
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