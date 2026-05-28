Student killed, two friends injured after speeding bike hits speedbreaker

A 20-year-old engineering student was killed, and his two friends were seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle allegedly lost control on Sus Road in Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Prasad Sunil Shekade (20), a resident of Palghar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accident took place around 4:25 am on Friday near the Brahmakumari Raj Yog Kendra building on Sus Road. The deceased was identified as Prasad Sunil Shekade (20), a resident of Palghar.

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According to police, the motorcycle, carrying three people, allegedly hit a speed breaker at high speed, went airborne, and threw the riders onto the roadside footpath.

Police said the victims also struck a tree platform (katta), suffering severe injuries. Shekade sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Supriya Mandhare, police sub-inspector at Baner police station, said, “The victims are college students and were friends of each other.”

Mandhare added that medical tests had been conducted on the victims, and confirmation regarding alcohol consumption would be known after the reports arrive.

Preliminary investigations suggest speeding may have caused the accident. Police said the rider apparently failed to slow down near the speed breaker, causing the motorcycle to lose balance and crash. A case has been registered at Baner police station under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 128/177, 119/177, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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