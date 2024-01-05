Students demand immediate fellowship from BARTI

Students eligible for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) fellowship are asking that officials provide fellowship to the students of 2022 immediately and abolish the Fellowship Screening Examination. The demand follows BARTI director general Sunil Vare’s notification that the decision to cancel the screening examination has been revoked since consent from the competent authorities was not acquired per BARTI, Sarathi, and Mahajyoti scheme policy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The demand follows BARTI director general Sunil Vare’s notification that the decision to cancel the screening examination has been revoked since consent from the competent authorities was not acquired per BARTI, Sarathi, and Mahajyoti scheme policy.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As a result, the exam will be held on January 10, as initially planned.

The PhD students receive fellowships from government organisations such as BARTI and Mahajyoti. However, instead of awarding the fellowship outright, the state government chose to offer it only after the screening exams.

As a result, the fellowship examination was scheduled for December 24, 2023, by the State Eligibility Test (SET) department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). However, due to confusion around the issue, the exam was rearranged for January 10.

However, the students continued to protest indefinitely, demanding that BARTI provide the fellowship for 2022 without having to take the exam.

This was discussed in correspondence with the secretary. Following that, BARTI issued a circular announcing the cancellation of the screening examination for students.

Rajendra Patode, state general secretary of Vanchit Yuva Aghadi said, “The BARTI has deceived the research students by reversing the decision to call off the screening examination within two days. If necessary, we will certainly take the organisation to the High Court.”

Even the students are miffed with the management after the decision to cancel the exams was reversed.

“BARTI misled the students. For three months, we protested, and after that, it was decided to cancel the exam, and it is now being held again,” said Kiran Jadhav a student.