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Students develop large RC electric aircraft, secure India and Asia record entries

Aerospace students from MIT ADT University developed and flew 'Project GARUDA,' a record-breaking 9.25m wingspan electric RC aircraft, showcasing innovation in aviation.

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:18 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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PUNE: A team of aerospace engineering students from a MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT ADT) University has developed and successfully flown a large radio-controlled (RC) electric fixed-wing aircraft, which has now received entries in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

Students develop large RC electric aircraft, secure India and Asia record entries

Named ‘Project GARUDA’, the aircraft was developed by ‘Team Skytrek’ from the Department of Aerospace Engineering under the School of Engineering and Sciences. According to the team, the aircraft has a wingspan of 9.25 metres and an all-up weight of 261 kilograms.

The aircraft received recognition in four categories — India’s heaviest RC airplane, India’s largest wingspan RC airplane, Asia’s largest radio-controlled electric airplane and Asia’s heaviest student-built RC electric airplane.

According to the university, the project received funding support of 48 lakh in three phases from its Centre for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Young Aspirants (CRIEYA).

Students involved in the project said the team designed, fabricated, assembled and tested the aircraft over nearly four years. The work included airframe design, aerodynamic analysis, flight-controller integration, electric propulsion systems, telemetry systems and remote piloting operations.

Mangesh Karad from the university said the project reflected the institution’s focus on practical and research-based learning. “Our students converted classroom learning into a large-scale aerospace project through teamwork, experimentation and sustained effort,” he said.

The project also received mentorship from aviation personalities Shital Mahajan and Captain Amol Yadav, according to the university.

Following the successful flight tests, the student team plans to continue research in UAV and electric aviation technologies and explore possible startup opportunities linked to aerospace applications.

 
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