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Students excelling in science exhibitions to earn NASA, ISRO visits

Maharashtra government has launched the ‘Chief Minister Students’ Science Tour’ initiative under the school education and sports department

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Maharashtra government has launched the “Chief Minister Students’ Science Tour” initiative under the school education and sports department.

Maharashtra government has launched the “Chief Minister Students’ Science Tour” initiative under the school education and sports department. Students excelling in science exhibitions will be given exposure visits to ISRO and NASA. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the government resolution (GR) issued on May 6, students excelling in science exhibitions will be given exposure visits to leading science institutions, including science centres in Maharashtra, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States.

The programme has been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises experiential learning, innovation, scientific inquiry, artificial intelligence and computational thinking.

The government has announced that six students from each taluka-level science exhibition will be selected for educational visits to nearby science centres. A total of 2,148 students along with 20 science teachers and supervisors will participate in these tours.

The state government has sanctioned expenditure of up to 20,000 per participant for these visits through district planning and development council (DPDC) funds.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Students excelling in science exhibitions to earn NASA, ISRO visits
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