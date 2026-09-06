Students, job aspirants to hold protest march over alleged MPSC paper leak

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday said students and job aspirants in Pune will organise a protest march on Monday, September 7, against alleged irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations and demand the removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

MLA Rohit Pawar said students and job aspirants in Pune will organise a protest march on September 7 against alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations and demand removal of its chairman. (HT)

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The march will start from Omkareshwar Temple Square (Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Bridge) and culminate at the Pune district collectorate.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Pawar said he had assured the students organising the protest that he would participate in the march. He later interacted with job aspirants who had gathered near Patrakar Bhawan in the city.

“I met deputy commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade, additional commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode, deputy commissioner Rishikesh Rawle and Milind Mohite to seek permission for the demonstration. Youth Congress state president Shivraj More, teachers from various coaching classes and students were also present during the meeting,” Pawar added.

The protest comes amid an ongoing Mumbai police investigation into the alleged leak of the question paper for the MPSC Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Inspector examination.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was the students who had initially raised concerns about the paper leak, and evidence was subsequently submitted to the MPSC authorities and the Mumbai crime branch. Names of more than 100 persons have been given to the police for investigation. The police have made a few arrests so far. I am sure that more persons would be arrested in the near future,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was the students who had initially raised concerns about the paper leak, and evidence was subsequently submitted to the MPSC authorities and the Mumbai crime branch. Names of more than 100 persons have been given to the police for investigation. The police have made a few arrests so far. I am sure that more persons would be arrested in the near future,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pawar said groups of job aspirants had submitted documents and other material concerning the FDA Inspector examination, as well as other MPSC examinations, to the commission’s secretary. These included the Group B 2025 examination, State Services Main examination, Agriculture Main examination and Group C Excise Inspector examination.

“The students are not demanding cancellation of examinations solely on the basis of allegations, but wanted the commission to examine the material submitted by students and provide a clear response within eight days,” he added.

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Demand for chairman’s removal

Pawar demanded that MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar either resign or be removed by the government, arguing that the controversy had eroded students’ confidence in the commission.

He also demanded the appointment of an officer with a clean record to replace him.

Referring to allegations previously levelled against Bhimanwar in connection with matters including high-security registration plates (HSRP), vehicle-related equipment, reflectors and the Integrated Traffic Management System, Pawar said the government should have examined the allegations before appointing him to head the commission.

“These are allegations, and they must be properly investigated. But when serious allegations have already been raised, it is important to address them and restore confidence in the commission,” he said.