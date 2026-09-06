MUMBAI: After a series of protests by tribal students over poor infrastructure, inadequate basic facilities and safety concerns, the Maharashtra government has empowered the tribal development department to initiate the derecognition of residential schools that fail to meet prescribed standards. After tribal student protests, state initiates derecognition of subpar residential schools

Under a government resolution (GR) issued by the tribal development department on Friday, recognised residential schools catering to tribal students can lose their recognition if they are found to have serious deficiencies or fail to rectify shortcomings within the stipulated time. The move pertains to schools operating under a state scheme that provides education to tribal students in reputed English-medium residential schools.

The decision comes amid mounting complaints against tribal residential schools and ashram schools over inadequate infrastructure, poor academic performance, lack of basic amenities and incidents affecting student safety. It is also the fourth major decision taken by the tribal development department in less than two weeks, following protests by tribal students in Pune and Nashik.

“Any complaint against a recognised school, a score of less than 60 in a departmental or third-party assessment or a finding of inadequate physical or basic infrastructure will lead to a detailed inspection. The additional tribal commissioner will constitute an inquiry team to visit the school and assess the deficiencies,” states the GR.

The government has made it clear that if the shortcomings are serious or remain unaddressed despite directions, the inspection team will submit a report recommending cancellation of recognition. “The school management will then be served a show-cause notice and given an opportunity to submit a written explanation and present its case at a hearing. The tribal commissioner will subsequently make a reasoned recommendation to the government, which will take the final decision on derecognition,” says the GR.

The government has also made it mandatory for the tribal development department to plan the relocation of students if a school loses its recognition.

The crackdown comes against the backdrop of sustained agitation by tribal students over a range of issues concerning education and hostel administration. On August 14, six tribal students launched an indefinite hunger strike over the age restriction for admission to government hostels and raised 16 other demands, including issues related to tribal education, hostel administration, caste-certificate verification, implementation of reservation in PESA areas and long-pending recruitment to reserved posts.

Following the agitation, tribal development minister Ashok Uike announced on August 25 that the government would withdraw its decision imposing a 30-year age limit on tribal students seeking admission to government-run hostels.

Four days later, on August 29, the department ordered a time-bound review of recommendations to rectify a situation of deaths in government-run and aided ashram schools. It also approved replacing the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system with mess facilities in government hostels in cities and district-level areas.

Tribal students in Pune withdrew their 17-day hunger strike on August 30 after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met their representatives and accepted all their demands.