Students worried about state health department’s recruitment exam on Oct 31

PUNE Aspirants who are to appear for the state health department’s recruitment examination on Sunday, October 31, are now worried as the state could cancel or postpone the exam at the eleventh hour, the precedent for which was set in September when the exam was postponed.

Thousands of aspirants will travel from villages and hometowns to Pune to appear for the exam.

“I am from Kolhapur and Pune is my centre. If I travel to Pune and then the examination gets cancelled it will be financially difficult for me and my family. Already we have spent ₹10,000 on this entire process,” said Aditya Mohite, an aspirant.

The state health department has given the Nyasa Communication Private Limited (NCPL), the agency that conducted the first round of the exam on October 24, 48 house to explain why that exam was a mess in terms of it being managed properly. The state has threatened to black-list NCPL.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official of the state health department said, “The firm has not yet given their explanation for the mismanagement on October 24, so they are to continue with the October 31 examinations at all centres.”

As many as 800,000 job aspirants have applied for various posts in the group C and group D categories under the public health department.

“The future of thousands of students is dependent on such recruitment exams. If due to such mismanagement a student is not able to qualify then whose responsibility is it?” asked Shailesh Kshirsagar, an aspirant from Pune.