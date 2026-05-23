Sule raises concerns over rising crimes in Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule came down heavily on the Pune Police and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the city’s identity as an educational capital has now turned into a “crime capital”.

Sule alleged that the police acted wrongly against NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande. (HT)

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Sule said, “The Government of India’s own data shows that Pune ranks fifth nationally in terms of crime and first in Maharashtra. Pune was once known as an educational capital. This reflects the complete failure of the police and the home ministry.”

She appealed to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to take immediate action. “I appeal to the chief minister to act on the issue and keep politics aside. It is not a good sign that Pune has become a crime capital. I will personally meet the chief minister on this issue and urge him to take strict action. We are also giving an ultimatum to the police that if the situation does not improve within 15 days, the police commissioner should be sent on mandatory leave.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I have gathered preliminary information and learned that within a span of eight days, six murders or serious crimes took place at a single chowk. This shows there is no fear of the police in the city,” Sule said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have gathered preliminary information and learned that within a span of eight days, six murders or serious crimes took place at a single chowk. This shows there is no fear of the police in the city,” Sule said. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the law-and-order situation, Sule said, “We should keep politics aside and act firmly against crime. If the Maharashtra government has doubts about the data, I am ready to provide the figures shared by Union home minister Amit Shah regarding crime in Pune.”

Sule alleged that the police acted wrongly against NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande. “Yesterday, I made several phone calls to the Pune police commissioner, but my calls went unanswered. After a few hours, I received a missed call on my mobile. If the police are not responsive to elected representatives, one can imagine the plight of common citizens. They will definitely not get justice,” she said.

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Lawande was arrested by the police on Thursday over his controversial statements about some leaders of the Warkari sect.

Sule was speaking to the media on Friday after visiting the family that lost their child in a lift accident on Sinhagad Road.