Sule to move bill against horse-trading in elections

Pune: Amid allegations of inducements and pressure tactics ahead of the June 18 Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday announced that she would introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament seeking greater transparency in elections and measures to curb horse-trading.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday announced that she would introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament seeking greater transparency in elections and measures to curb horse-trading. (HT FILE)

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Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule said recurring allegations of horse-trading in indirect elections had eroded public confidence in the democratic process and warranted structural reforms.

The Baramati MP suggested that either such indirect elections should be discontinued in their present form or open voting should be introduced to eliminate opportunities for horse-trading.

Sule defended the withdrawal of several candidates by constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of elections to 16 Legislative Council seats from local self-government bodies. She said the decision was taken collectively by leaders of the NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) after discussions over concerns regarding possible horse-trading.

The opposition MVA has alleged that monetary inducements and pressure tactics are being used in the upcoming legislative council elections. However, leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance have rejected the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to Sule’s remarks, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he too believed reforms in the election process were necessary and had no objection to any legislation aimed at improving transparency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to Sule’s remarks, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he too believed reforms in the election process were necessary and had no objection to any legislation aimed at improving transparency. {{/usCountry}}

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Sule said her party would participate in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8, saying Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had personally invited the NCP (SP) to attend.