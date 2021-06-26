Supriya Sule, Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol engage in war of words over Ambil odha anti-encroachment drive

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramati, and Muralidhar Mohol, Pune Mayor, engaged in a war of words over Pune Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive on the banks and in the vicinity of Ambil odha (stream).

Sule criticised PMC’s way of handling the drive and suggested that the mayor should resign if he cannot handle the responsibility properly. Mohol, on the other hand, issued a rebuttal and stated it as a way of diverting the issue.

On being asked about the allegations followed by the anti-encroachment action in Ambil odha, Sule said that a proper inquiry of the matter should be done and the mayor should provide proper answers.

“Pune mayor should answer how and why the anti-encroachment action was undertaken. If he cannot handle the responsibility then he should resign,” she said.

This remark by Sule did not go well with Mohol who issued a rebuttal. “The statement is a way of diverting attention from the real issue. The real issue is who pressured the administration into undertaking the action. We handled the responsibility of fighting the Covid war and Ajit Pawar also praised our efforts. Maybe Sule doesn’t agree with him (Pawar),” said Mohol.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mukund Kirdat, said, “BJP is politicising the issue. When PMC issued the appeal to vacate the homes, they asked residents to contact the builder (Kedar Associate) for rehabilitation. And said if the citizens would not shift, PMC will take action against them without any notice. If PMC officially announced the residents to approach the builder, then how can it now politicise the issue.”

PMC in a press statement said, “It planned the action much before. The Ambil odha got shrunk and is U shape at the site. It was suggested to make it straight. PMC only planned action against 130 homes.”

