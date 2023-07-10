PMC yet to demolish 49 dilapidated wadas

PUNE As per a survey undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 83 dilapidated wadas have been identified in the Peth areas and the civic body is yet to demolish 49 such structures. These structures are unsafe due to their dilapidated condition and become still more risky during monsoon. However, the civic body is facing hurdles as tenants are reluctant to vacate such wadas.

PMC workers checking the Old Wada at Rasta Peth in city on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body conducted a survey of wadas in the city in 2017 in which it identified 34 such structures.

The current survey undertaken by PMC covers various aspects of the wadas, including technical details, size, condition, the number of tenants, and their socioeconomic status.

PMC has categorised these structures into three categories: very dangerous (C-I), requiring repairs with evacuation (C-II), and requiring repairs without evacuation (C-III).

During the survey, PMC identified a total of 2,232 wadas which still exist in the Peth areas of Pune, such as Budhwar Peth, Ganesh Peth, Kasba Peth, Mangalwar Peth, Narayan Peth, Rasta Peth, Raviwar Peth, Sadhashiv Peth, Shaniwar Peth, Shukrawar Peth, Somar Peth, Guruwar Peth, Ganj Peth, Bhavani Peth, Ghorpadi Peth, and Navi Peth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body has appointed an agency which is conducting a technical audit. So far, the agency has completed the survey of 235 wadas, including technical audits, field measurements, drawings, and social surveys. Out of these, 97 wadas fall into the C-I category.

Pravin Shende, executive engineer, PMC, said, C-I category wadas are considered dangerous, and the civic body takes action to demolish them. “In some cases, we even require police protection to carry out the demolitions,” he said.

“Every year, PMC issues notices and urges people to demolish dilapidated structures, including wadas. After that, specific notices are served to C-I category wadas. Previously, we found 34 wadas, but the recent survey revealed the number is 83. Out of these, 6 wadas have already been demolished, and we plan to demolish the remaining 49 wadas soon,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have a team who can demolish wadas by taking all precautionary measures to avoid accidents. Most of the wadas are located in very congested areas,” he said.

PMC is facing opposition from tenants in 6 wadas, while tenants from 12 wadas have agreed to demolish their houses. Additionally, there are 4 wadas currently involved in legal disputes, said Shende.

Ranjana Balasaheb Udgikar, a tenant living in a wada at Somwar Peth area, said, PMC should issue a tenant’s certificate to maintain our claim.

She further expressed concerns about when the owner will redevelop the wada after leaving it in a ruined state, and when they will find a new place to live. “Having spent our whole lives in the wada, this is a significant concern for us. Also, renting a nearby house is not affordable,” said Udgikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To address such issues, the state government issued guidelines in 2015, providing certificates to tenants to maintain their claim on the property in dilapidated or demolished wadas.

According to PMC officials, they provide extra Floor Space Index (FSI) and 50% incentives to developers for the redevelopment of wadas. The rate of wada redevelopment has increased after the introduction of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulation (UDPCR), which offers developers more FSI for redevelopment.