Suspected mobile thief beaten to death; 2 held

Pune: A group of people mercilessly beat to death a 45-year-old man in Chikhali on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Mahadev Vitthal Shinde. Group of people mercilessly beat to death a 45-year-old man in Chikhali on suspicion of stealing mobile phone on Wednesday. Police later arrested two for the crime. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Following a case filed on Thursday, the police arrested Raju Ganguli (28) and Vinod Pawar (22).

According to the police, mobile phone of Pawar’s sister was stolen by an unidentified person on Wednesday morning. During evening of the same day, when Shinde visited the locality, Pawar and his friend approached him and held him responsible for the mobile theft.

The situation turned violent and the accused assaulted Shinde by using sticks, leaving him severely injured.

Police found Shinde in a critical condition when they reached the spot after receiving the alert. He was rushed to a nearest hospital and succumbed to injuries after admission.

The police probe found that the attack was result of the accused suspecting Shinde of stealing the mobile.

An FIR was filed on Thursday and the duo arrested under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).