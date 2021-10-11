Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Suspicious bag sparks scare near Pune school; bomb squad finds wet clothes
pune news

Suspicious bag sparks scare near Pune school; bomb squad finds wet clothes

PUNE A suspicious bag found near the RSS office near Ahilyabai Devi School on Sunday morning triggered a bomb scare
HT Image
Published on Oct 11, 2021 02:27 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE A suspicious bag found near the RSS office near Ahilyabai Devi School on Sunday morning triggered a bomb scare.

The incident led to the entire area being cordoned off by the city police and the Bombay Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS), who rushed to the spot.

The BDDS squad emptied the bag and found nothing suspicious.

PSI Vishnu Deshmukh said, “Wet clothes were found in the bag and it seems to have been forgotten by someone. Nothing suspicious.”

