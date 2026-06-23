Tanker prices surge across Pune as wells run dry amid water cuts

Pune’s worsening water shortage has pushed up private tanker prices across several localities, with residents facing steep hikes as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invoked alternate day water supply amid plunging groundwater levels, drying wells, and reduced water availability from reservoirs.

In Baner and Bavdhan, tanker rates have risen from ₹1,000 to nearly ₹1,500; whereas Bibwewadi residents said rates have risen from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per tanker. (FILE)

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In Undri and Mohammadwadi, tanker rates have increased from around ₹900 to ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 over the past two days. In Baner and Bavdhan, tanker rates have risen from ₹1,000 to nearly ₹1,500; whereas Bibwewadi residents said rates have risen from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per tanker. A similar increase has been reported in Dhayari-Vadgaon Khurd, where prices have jumped from ₹700- ₹800 to ₹1,200- ₹2,000 per tanker.

Tanker operators have attributed the increase to falling groundwater levels and drying borewells that have forced them to travel longer distances to source water.

“Due to longer travel distances for filling tankers, as groundwater and well water availability has reduced in some areas, prices have increased to compensate for the additional diesel costs,” said Sushant Lonkar, a tanker supplier operating in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} In Dhayari-Vadgaon Khurd, private wells that supply water to tankers have nearly dried up, reducing daily tanker trips from 10-12 per well to just around five. Operators said queues of 10-15 tankers have formed at filling points. PMC’s free tanker service in the area has a waiting list of around 150 residents, with some people reportedly waiting two to three days for supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Dhayari-Vadgaon Khurd, private wells that supply water to tankers have nearly dried up, reducing daily tanker trips from 10-12 per well to just around five. Operators said queues of 10-15 tankers have formed at filling points. PMC’s free tanker service in the area has a waiting list of around 150 residents, with some people reportedly waiting two to three days for supply. {{/usCountry}}

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The shortage comes amid declining storage levels in the Khadakwasla, Panshet and Varasgaon dams. With Temghar dam already dry, the four reservoirs together have around four TMC of live water storage, according to officials. The delayed monsoon has added to concerns over water availability in the city.

“The water supply has reduced by around 50-60% recently and the reason being given to us is that water levels in borewells have fallen,” said resident Sunil Aiyer.

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For residents dependent on private tankers, the price increase has left little scope for negotiation.

“The price being quoted has increased to ₹1,200 from ₹900. There is no other water supply from the PMC, so tankers are our only option,” said Taher Kudrati, an Undri resident.

Pavneet Kaur, additional commissioner of the PMC, said “We are increasing the supply of water tankers by increasing three tanker points at Bavdhan, Dhayari and Mohammadwadi”.

Moreover, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “We are working on an SOP to regulate the tankers during this crisis situation. We are working on this and trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

Officials pointed to newly introduced tanker filling points in Undri and Bavdhan, along with the revised alternate day water supply schedule, as steps taken to ease the situation. However, residents said the impact of these measures is yet to be felt on the ground.

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With rainfall still awaited and groundwater reserves under pressure, residents fear tanker costs could rise further in the coming weeks.