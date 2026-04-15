Pune: Water supply through private tankers across several housing societies in Handewadi, Mohammadwadi, Undri and Pisoli is set to be disrupted from Wednesday, April 15, after operators from the NIBM–Cloud 9 belt announced an indefinite strike, citing what they call “excessive enforcement” following a recent police crackdown.

Tanker strike to disrupt water supply in south Pune

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The strike comes days after traffic police acted against over 300 tanker vehicles following two fatal accidents, a move that operators say has led to indiscriminate penalties and operational uncertainty.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, tanker operators said that despite possessing valid permits, their vehicles are being routinely stopped and penalised. They alleged that drivers are facing harassment and being forced to comply with new conditions, including the mandatory deployment of a helper on each tanker, failing which a penalty of ₹1,500 per day is imposed.

“We are being targeted as part of a ‘tanker mafia’ narrative after the recent accidents. But punishing everyone, including those following rules, is unfair,” said Nanasaheb Ghule Patil, a tanker operator from Mohammadwadi. “Our costs are already high, and these additional requirements are making the business unviable.”

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{{^usCountry}} The police crackdown followed two fatal incidents earlier this month. On April 5, 19-year-old Aariz Ejaz Sheikh died after his motorcycle was hit by a tanker near NIBM Road. On April 8, 22-year-old engineer Gracia Daniel Issa was killed after a tanker rammed her scooter near Wanowrie. Following public outrage, traffic police launched a city-wide drive, taking action against 335 tankers for violations such as lack of permits, expired fitness certificates and safety lapses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police crackdown followed two fatal incidents earlier this month. On April 5, 19-year-old Aariz Ejaz Sheikh died after his motorcycle was hit by a tanker near NIBM Road. On April 8, 22-year-old engineer Gracia Daniel Issa was killed after a tanker rammed her scooter near Wanowrie. Following public outrage, traffic police launched a city-wide drive, taking action against 335 tankers for violations such as lack of permits, expired fitness certificates and safety lapses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic officials have defended the enforcement. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said the action was necessary to ensure road safety. “There can be no compromise on compliance. Tankers operating without proper documents or violating norms will face strict action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic officials have defended the enforcement. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said the action was necessary to ensure road safety. “There can be no compromise on compliance. Tankers operating without proper documents or violating norms will face strict action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, tanker operators argue that the crackdown has gone beyond targeting violators. “Even vehicles with complete documentation are being stopped and fined. This has created fear among drivers and disrupted operations,” another operator said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, tanker operators argue that the crackdown has gone beyond targeting violators. “Even vehicles with complete documentation are being stopped and fined. This has created fear among drivers and disrupted operations,” another operator said. {{/usCountry}}

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The strike is expected to affect thousands of households in south Pune, where tanker supply remains the primary source of water, especially during summer. Many of these areas still lack a reliable piped water network.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said it is working on contingency measures. Nandkishor Jagtap, head of the water supply department, said efforts are being accelerated to operationalise overhead water tanks in Mohammadwadi and expand pipeline infrastructure to Undri and Pisoli. “We are trying to minimise disruption, but these areas are heavily dependent on tankers,” he said.

Residents, meanwhile, are bracing for shortages. “We already face irregular water supply. Tankers are our only reliable source. If the strike continues, it will severely affect daily life,” said Undri resident Sheetal Iyer.

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Tanker operators have appealed to housing societies to support their demands and approach authorities to ease enforcement. They said talks are ongoing but no resolution has been reached yet.

With summer demand peaking and supply lines under strain, the standoff between tanker operators and authorities is likely to deepen the water crisis in Pune’s rapidly growing suburbs.

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