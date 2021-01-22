IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Teacher recruitment corruption case: Man arrested; anticipatory bail of 27 others rejected
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Teacher recruitment corruption case: Man arrested; anticipatory bail of 27 others rejected

One person was arrested by Pune police while the anticipatory bail of 27 others was rejected by a court in Pune on Friday in a case of teacher recruitment-related corruption case
READ FULL STORY
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST

One person was arrested by Pune police while the anticipatory bail of 27 others was rejected by a court in Pune on Friday in a case of teacher recruitment-related corruption case.

Among those accused are union leader Sambhaji Shirsath who was arrested last week in another case related to recruitment corruption; Ramchandra Jadhav; Meenakshi Raut, both officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC); Mushtaq Shaikh, Dattatray Shendkar, both official of Zilla Parishad (ZP); and Jyotsna Shinde, an official of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) along with 22 others.

“One person has been arrested and we are looking to arrest all others named in the case,” said ACP Shivaji Pawar who had conducted raids in a case in six places one week ago and in eight places in 2020.

The arrested man was identified as Govind Dabhade, (65), who is the head of Navnagar Education Trust, Akurdi. His son, Parimal Dabhade, is yet to be arrested.

The accused had collectively filed 11 anticipatory bail applications in the court of additional sessions judge S Navandar who heard arguments in all the applications and rejected them.

The booked people have been accused of being part of a system where fake students were made up to create teacher positions and allegedly forging documents of teachers, who are required to finish a tenure as unaided teachers before being recruited as government teachers, to show their fake tenure, according to the police.

“In one case, the documents of the teacher shows that she started teaching as an unaided teacher in the year 2010 when she was actually in class nine as per her school documents,” said an official close to the investigation.

The recruitment, according to the FIR in the matter dates back to 2012 and involved multiple education trusts and education department officials at various levels. Kisan Dattoba Bhujbal, 50, an official at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) primary education department.

“These are teachers who have cheated the entire system for a long time. Shirsath was arrested in another similar case registered at Samarth police station and later granted bail. Forged stamps were found in the house of his sister during the last raid,” said advocate Pravin Chavan who has been appointed as the special public prosecutor in the case.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120(b) criminal conspiracy, 420 (cheating), 409, 465 (forgery), 467, 471, 109, 186, 201, and 34, along with sections 13(1)(a)(b) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989 was initially registered against 28 people at Bund garden police station. Three more accused were added to the list of accused later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

India’s first paralympic gold medalist wants more tournaments for para-athletes

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
India’s first Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Murlikant Petkar was sitting in the first row when union minister of youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju launched the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

3,000 abandoned vehicles clutter city roads: Pune Traffic Branch

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Pedestrians, commuters, and the city traffic police are facing adversities with at least 3,000 abandoned vehicles cluttering different nooks, crannies, and roads of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cooler temperatures expected in Pune this week

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
In just two days, the temperature in the city has witnessed a drop with the night temperature reported at 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Three booked for submitting fake IAF NOC

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The Kondhwa police have booked three persons attached to a Gujarat-based trust in connection with a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ministry of defence, government of India which was submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for construction within the limits of the Indian Air Force (IAF) base
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Teacher recruitment corruption case: Man arrested; anticipatory bail of 27 others rejected

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
One person was arrested by Pune police while the anticipatory bail of 27 others was rejected by a court in Pune on Friday in a case of teacher recruitment-related corruption case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Chain link installed at Katraj zoo, boundary wall repairs pending since 2019

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj is taking steps to protect vulnerable animals after four blackbucks were attacked and killed by stray dogs earlier this month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Colleges shut during lockdown leave many girls in Pune rural areas with no option but to get married

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Pune: For 23-year-old Jyotsana (name changed), it was a tough call when her parents and family members put pressure on her to get married after she returned to her village following the nationwide lockdown announced in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks as he attends a meeting through video conferencing in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks as he attends a meeting through video conferencing in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
pune news

SII fire accident or sabotage to be known after probe, says Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Five men died in the fire that broke out in a five- storeyed under-construction building in the SII's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC water department seeks 200 cr more through municipal bonds for 24x7 water plan

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:45 PM IST
PUNE: After raising Rs200 crore through municipal bonds for the execution of 24x7 water scheme, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department has requested the accounts department to generate another Rs200 crore through municipal bonds for the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
A smoke rises from fire at Serum Institute of India in Pune, India January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
A smoke rises from fire at Serum Institute of India in Pune, India January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
pune news

Damage in fire worth 1K crore, Covid vaccine supply not to be impacted: SII CEO

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:22 PM IST
In a statement issued earlier, SII officials had said the fire would impact the production of BCG and Rotavirus vaccines in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mhada houses are in great demand as they cost less compared to private builders and have clear land titles. Image used for representational purposes only.(Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
Mhada houses are in great demand as they cost less compared to private builders and have clear land titles. Image used for representational purposes only.(Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
india news

Mhada to draw lottery for over 5600 houses in Pune division

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST
The winners of the lottery will also be notified through text message and the list of the accepted applications will also be made available online on the website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billowing out of the SII facility which caught fire, in Pune on Thursday. (ANI)
Smoke billowing out of the SII facility which caught fire, in Pune on Thursday. (ANI)
pune news

Serum Institute fire: CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit facility today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:55 AM IST
All the five victims were labourers and SII has announced ex-gratia of 25 lakh to the family of each of the deceased
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the incident. State health minister Rajesh Tope said initial findings suggested that the fire was caused due to welding work and spread fast due to the presence of inflammatory material on the premises.(REUTERS)
The Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the incident. State health minister Rajesh Tope said initial findings suggested that the fire was caused due to welding work and spread fast due to the presence of inflammatory material on the premises.(REUTERS)
pune news

5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Officials said at least four people were rescued from SII’s Manjari premises in an operation spanning over an hour to bring the fire under control and save those trapped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Autorickshaw drivers to go by the meter in PCMC

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Pune: Residents taking an autorickshaw ride in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas from Thursday can now be rest assured that the fare will be as per meter rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

College students in Pune demand restart of offline classes

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Pune: Students pursing college and university studies have sought resumption of campus studies after the state government allowed offline classes for Class 9 to Class 12 students from November last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP