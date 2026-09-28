Techie dies by suicide over alleged dowry harassment; three held

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after facing physical and mental harassment over dowry at her matrimonial home in Undri, police said.

Police said all three accused were booked and arrested on the same day. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased was an IT professional, and she died on September 24 by hanging herself inside the house. Following the complaint filed by the parents of the victim, the accused husband and his mother and father were arrested by the police on the same day.

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The accused are identified as Onkar Sanjay Ghisare, 28, Sanjay Mahadev Ghisare, 49, and Rupali Sanjay Ghisare, 42.

According to the complaint, their daughter married the accused man in May this year. Her parents alleged that their daughter was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law between June 25 and September 24.

Girisha Nimbalkar, senior police inspector at Kalepadal police station, said, “The complaint states the accused allegedly acted in concert and repeatedly demanded money from the victim. They allegedly subjected her to physical and mental harassment at her matrimonial home and allegedly provoked her to take the extreme step.”

Nimbalkar said all three accused were booked and arrested on the same day.

Parents claimed that the victim was three months pregnant at the time of her death. However, police said they will confirm it after they get the post-mortem report.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have booked them under sections 80, 85, 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have booked them under sections 80, 85, 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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Help is a call away

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can contact Tele-MANAS, the Government of India’s 24x7 mental health helpline, by dialling 14416 or 1-800-89-14416, or seek support from a trusted mental health professional or a nearby healthcare facility.