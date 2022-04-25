Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend

A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship.

The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh. The case was registered at Kondhwa police station based on a complaint lodged by Gandhi’s father.

The court observed in its order that the two were in a relationship, and the deceased woman did have an abortion, as per the contents of the chargesheet and supporting proof. However, it further states that the prosecution witnesses could not prove that the accused man instigated the abortion or suicide.

“There is nothing on record to show that applicant constrained her for said abortion. From the statements of prosecution witnesses recorded by investigating officer at the most it appears that there was love affair between applicant and deceased Juhi and there were quarrels between them. Nowhere the statements of prosecution witnesses suggest that accused by making any sort of omission or aiding instigated or abetted Juhi so as to compel her to commit suicide,” read the order by Judge Vedpathak.

“My client neither instigated nor aided the deceased so as to abet her to die by suicide. Further, though he and the deceased were well acquainted and were in a relationship, he never subjected her to harassment or cruelty nor he caused her to forcefully abort a pregnancy. Nothing happened between them by which it can be said that he had abetted the deceased to die by suicide,” said advocate Aashutosh Srivastava who represented Deshmukh.

Deshmukh was accused of having forced Gandhi to have an abortion and the subsequent harassment led to her dying by suicide, according to the police reports. Accordingly, a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station against him.

