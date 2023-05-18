Home / Cities / Pune News / Power outage affects 3.5 lakh consumers in Pune

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 18, 2023 11:37 PM IST

More than 3.50 lakh consumers in Pune, India experienced power cuts due to a technical problem in the extra high voltage 400 transmission system of PGCIL. Restoration started in the late evening.

Due to a sudden technical problem, more than 3.50 lakh consumers experienced power cuts on Thursday evening. It was restored in some areas late in the evening.

Two power lines of the extra high voltage 400 transmission system of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) located in Shirur and Talegaon areas faced technical problems on Thursday at 7.30 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Two power lines of the extra high voltage 400 transmission system of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) located in Shirur and Talegaon areas faced technical problems on Thursday at 7.30 pm. Due to this, power supply was disrupted for approximately 3.50 lakh consumers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) living in Pimpri and Bhosari divisions of Pune city, including Chakan MIDC, Ahmednagar road division, and Chakan substation.

Additionally, about 125,000 consumers in Kharadi, Wadgaonsheri, Vimannagar, Yerawada, Dhanori, and surrounding areas were affected. The interruption also impacted 5,000 industrial customers in Chakan MIDC. However, one power line from the Chakan substation provided continued electricity supply to the city.

MSEDCL officials mentioned in the press release, “PGCIL, in collaboration with Adani Company, is actively working on the maintenance and repair of the HV 400 KV power lines to rectify the fault. It is expected that power supply will gradually resume for all affected areas, starting around 10:30 pm and concluding by 11:30 pm.”

electricity supply msedcl
Thursday, May 18, 2023
