Technical glitch leads to delay in issuance of birth, death certificates

PUNE As the Civil Registration System (CSR) has crashed for the past five days, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is unable to issue birth and death certificates to residents.

Poorinma Adsul, resident of Vishrantwadi said, “I gave birth to baby boy on January 16 at Patankar nursing home in Swargate area. However, we still haven’t received the birth certificate. When my husband inquired, officials said that the system isn’t working and they will take time to issue the certificate.”

PMC health department has received a message from the state government about the technical glitch in the CSR system. The CRS portal developed by the Central Government used for the registration of births and deaths is closed due to technical reasons from April 5.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, sub-registrar and assistant medical officer of the PMC, said, “As per state government officials, the CSR system is not working due to some technical problem. The state government has not mentioned when it will be restored. All corporations are facing the same problem as it is a centralised system to register a birth and death certificate.”

PMC issues more than 3,000 birth and death certificates every day. The peak time is during the school admission period from June to December.

In 2019, the Centre introduced an online system for birth and death registrations, and PMC officially switched over to the system. CSR made operational in 2016, is a web-based application used to register and issue certificates for births, deaths and stillbirths.