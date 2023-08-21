Talathi recruitment exam rescheduled due to technical glitches

Pune

Thousands of candidates in Pune who were scheduled to take the Talathi recruitment exam on Monday were left stranded after a technical glitch at exam centres caused the test to be postponed.

The initial delay caused confusion among candidates, and the exam, which was slated to begin at 9 am, was later rescheduled for 2 pm owing to server failure. Around 10 lakh hopefuls are taking the statewide exam, which will be held in stages to accommodate the high number of aspirants.

The Competitive Examination Coordinating Committee has demanded that the process be postponed and held solely at TCS ION centres.

“According to the technical team, there was a central hardware issue that affected the exam start time in all the exam centres for Talathi Recruitment Exam 2023 on 21st Aug 2023,” according to an official statement issued by TCS, the company responsible to administer this online examination.

Gayatri Zende an aspirant from Pune said, “I arrived at the exam centre an hour before the exam, then we learned that there is a technical issue, and the test has been postponed. However, there was little clarity at the exam centre, which caused a great deal of confusion.”

Another candidate, Pralhad Mane said ₹1,000 is charged from every candidate as exam fees, however, the organisers are not able to facilitate the required software.

Meanwhile, the state government has apologised for this issue, and Anand Rayate, commissioner of the State Common Entrance Exam Cell, has published a detailed explanation about the entire incident.

“Talathi recruitment exam on August 21, was scheduled in 30 districts, and 115 TCS centres in the state were deployed for the same. According to the schedule of this exam, the first session was scheduled from 9 to 11 in the morning. But due to a technical failure in the data centre server of TCS company, it became difficult to start this session on time. In this regard, the TCS Company informed the State Coordinating Office about the late start of the examination.” read Rayate’s statement.

Rayate mentioned that the State government is expressing its apologies for the delay and inconvenience caused by the technical failure on the part of TCS company and its data centre on Monday.

Meanwhile, state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “The exam schedule of the Talathi recruitment examination was changed at the last moment due to a technical glitch in the TCS data server. The incident will be investigated through the additional chief secretary and no candidate will be deprived of the opportunity.”

