Teen allegedly killed by two friends over social media post

Police suspect rivalry between two groups and a social media post by the victim that triggered the alleged murder of a Class XII student by his two friends at Vetal Tekdi in Kothrud. Two juveniles have been detained in connection with the case.

The victim and both suspects are minors. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident reportedly took place in a deserted area of the ARAI hill between 7.30 pm on August 18 and 10.30 am on August 19. The victim and both suspects are minors.

The incident came to light after the victim’s family approached Kothrud police and lodged a complaint. Police subsequently detained the two juveniles.

According to the police, the incident was linked to an earlier dispute involving one of the suspects and members of a rival group. The suspect had allegedly quarrelled with members of the group a few days ago, following which a case was registered and the accused were taken into custody.

Arun Ghodake, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station, said the situation allegedly escalated after the victim posted a social media status supporting members of the rival group who had been arrested.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The accused took offence to the post and decided to confront him,” Ghodake said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused took offence to the post and decided to confront him,” Ghodake said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the police, the victim and the two suspects went to Rajgad on Tuesday. After returning to Pune, the suspects allegedly took the victim to Vetal Tekdi, where an argument broke out. The confrontation turned violent and the victim was allegedly attacked with a hammer. He sustained severe head injuries and died. Police are also probing whether other youngsters were involved in the dispute or were present at the spot when the incident occurred.

Kothrud police have filed a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).