Teen girl sexually assaulted, 3 women robbed in Pune’s Daund area

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and three women robbed of gold ornaments by two unidentified persons on Monday in Daund. The incident took place around 4:15 am near Swami Chincholi on Pune-Solapur highway when the car in which the victims were travelling halted for a tea break, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place around 4:15 am near Swami Chincholi on Pune-Solapur highway when the car in which the victims were travelling halted for a tea break, officials said.

According to police, a group of seven devotees were on their way to Pandharpur for darshana.

They halted on the highway to have tea. As they were getting back into their vehicle, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and threatened the devotees with a sharp weapon (sickle), robbed them, and then allegedly dragged the minor girl some distance away from the car and sexually assaulted her, said police.

The accused also snatched gold necklaces (2 grams) and gold earrings from the three women in the vehicle before escaping.

Bapurao Dadas, deputy superintendent of police, (Daund division) said, “We have deployed ten teams to nab the accused. Technical analysis and CCTV footage analysis are going on to ascertain the identity of the accused.”

Police have registered a case at Daund police station under sections of robbery, sexual assault, and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said that they will also invoke molestation and other sections in the case.