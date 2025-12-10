Teenager arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old schoolgirl

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old school-going girl, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light after the minor disclosed the assault to her family, who immediately approached the police. The accused told her that he would drop her off at school on a motorcycle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the accused is a resident of Vimannagar. The incident was reported on December 4, at around 12.30 pm, when the victim was on her way to school. According to the police, the accused first met the victim nearly two months ago while she was on her way to school. They later became friends.

On 4 December, the victim was on her way to school when she was intercepted by the accused on a motorcycle. The accused told her that he would drop her off at school on a motorcycle. But instead, he allegedly took her to a deserted place and raped her.

On December 7, the girl informed her parents about the incident. The next morning, her parents approached the nearby police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

Somay Munde, DCP (Zone 4), said, “Considering the gravity of the case, police formed teams and arrested the accused within just two hours after the FIR was filed on Monday.”

The police have sent the girl for medical examination, and counselling support has been provided. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

A case has been filed against the accused under BNS sections 64(1), 65(1),351(2),351(3) and sections 4,8,12 of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012).