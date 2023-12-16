Temperature drops to 10°C in Pashan, Haveli tehsil

As the northerly cool winds are enhancing their influence in the state, many cities across the state experienced below-normal temperatures by 1-2 degrees on Saturday. As per the forecast the temperature is likely to decrease further in Pune from December 18 onwards. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 10 degrees Celsius maximum temperature at two areas in Pune including Pashan and Haveli tehsil, the lowest in the state. The minimum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 12 degrees Celsius.

As per officials, the maximum temperature has also reduced to below-normal areas both in the Shivajinagar and Lohegaon areas. As per the data, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 27.9 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees below the normal level. Lohegaon recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius which was 2.4 degrees below the normal level.

As per the forecast the temperature is likely to decrease further in Pune from December 18 onwards.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “As the state is likely to witness clear sky in upcoming days, the forecast suggests that there will be a fall in minimum temperature by 2-3°C very likely over parts of North Central Maharashtra from December 18.”