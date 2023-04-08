In a road rage, auto driver killed in Lohegaon

PUNE:



In a tragic turn of events, an argument between a Tempo driver and an auto-rickshaw driver over a parked vehicle on the road resulted in the death of the auto driver in the Viman Tal area of Pune city, police said.

The incident took place on Friday at around 11 am at Kharadi Jakat Naka Chowk in the Lohegaon area.

The deceased has been identified as Jaunuddin Nadaf, a resident of Aapla Ghar Housing Society in Kharadi. Accused Amol Suryawanshi, a resident of Raisoni College Wagholi, was arrested by Viman Tal police.

According to the complaint lodged by Bashir Nadaf at the VimanTal police station, his brother Jaunuddin had parked his auto-rickshaw on the roadside near a tea stall and was busy in conversation with his friends Matin Bagwan and his nephew Sultan Nadaf.

At that time, a tempo was coming from the opposite direction and there was no space for the vehicle to pass.

This prompted tempo driver Suryawanshi to ask Jaunuddin to move his rickshaw aside and make way for his tempo. This led to an argument between the two drivers.

The matter further escalated and both of them started abusing and beating each other. According to a police complaint, accused Suryawanshi allegedly abused Jaunuddin and punched him hard on the chest. The victim collapsed on the ground immediately.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Vilas Sonde, senior police inspector (SPI) at VimanTal police station said, “There were heated arguments between two drivers over parking of vehicles on the road. Later accused landed a punch on the chest of the victim, who collapsed and died later.’’

Sonde further said, “In the post-mortem report it was mentioned that death due to internal injuries but the exact reason behind the death had not been given. Doctors have kept the viscera reserved for further investigation.’’

Swapnil Mailagir a resident of the Viman Tal area said, “This is a common scene in the locality that on trivial issues people become violent and start abusing each other. People are losing patience which is a major reason behind such incidents.’’

Based on the complaint filed by Bashir Nadaf, the Vimantal police have registered a murder FIR and arrested Amol Suryawanshi, the tempo driver, in connection with the incident.

Crimes committed in a fit of rage are on the rise, and reacting to the same, Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s Pune branch, stated, “Short temper is frequently a symptom of an underlying condition such as depression or intermittent explosive disorder (IED), which is characterised by impulsive and aggressive behaviour. When we are stressed, angry, or hurt, we have a tendency to react rashly. We are in a fight-or-flight state and have a tendency to overreact emotionally.”

