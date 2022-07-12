Tenders for Balbharti-Paud Road soon, PMC working on estimated cost
Tenders for the 2.1 km Balbharti-Paud road are likely to be floated soon, with the administration working out the estimated cost of the project. Road department head V G Kulkarni confirmed the news and said, “The PMC is working out the estimated cost of the project. We are considering all options and will take a call about which type of road needs to be constructed. We are expecting everything to be finalised in a week or two, after which tenders for the same will be floated.”
In a recent survey, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) invited the citizens’ feedback on the project. The Balbharti-Paud road was proposed in 1987 by the PMC and was intended to reduce the traffic on Law College road. However, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against the project by an environmental activist from the Nagrik Chetna Manch, which was later dismissed by the high court (HC). The PMC then formed a committee for the project in 2019. However, the committee members alleged that the civic body did not follow the HC’s directions.
The 2.1 km road will be built between Kelewadi junction on Paud road and Balbharti office on Senapati Bapat road and will pass through the hill behind Law College. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in favour of this road and even made budgetary provision for it during their tenure. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday indirectly gave the green signal to the project and alleged that projects do not move fast in Pune because of too many varied opinions. Even the Pune metro was delayed in Pune due to opposition from the then BJP MP to the elevated metro, he said. In 2002, the cost of the project had already risen to Rs24 crore which is now expected to increase even more.
167 fresh Covid infections push Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload to 865
Tricity's active caseload shot up to 865 on Wednesday, with 167 people testing positive. After the daily infections dropped to 69 on Monday, the number had climbed to 181 the very next day and continued to stay over 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday. At 72, Chandigarh led tricity's daily case count, followed by Mohali with 62 and Panchkula with 33.
Pre-emptive, not reactive: Experts laud Grap policy shift
Environmental experts on Wednesday welcomed the revised graded response action plan (Grap) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, and said by going for pre-emptive action based on the air quality index projections the measures are expected to bring down peak-level pollution in Delhi-NCR.
1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening. Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure.
Chandigarh MC’s C&D plant now also producing recycled bricks
Far making paver blocks out of recycled concrete aggregate, municipal corporation's construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has also started producing bricks. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the automatic block-making machine at the plant had a provision to cast bricks, sized 9” x 4½” x 3”, using recycled construction waste.
Chandigarh: Mild power tariff hike for domestic users after 4 years
City's domestic power consumers will have to pay marginally higher than last year with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission increasing the tariff for the 0-150 units slab by ₹0.25. In the commercial consumer category (high tension), the tariff has been decreased from existing ₹4.70 to ₹4.50. Similarly, for the bulk supply category, the tariff stands decreased from ₹4.40 to ₹4.20. The last increase in the domestic and commercial electricity tariff in Chandigarh was in 2018-2019.
