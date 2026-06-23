TET candidates can wear hijab, burqa, dupatta, but face must remain visible on CCTV: MSCE

Pune: Amid criticism of restrictions on dress for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) on Monday clarified that female candidates will be allowed to wear a hijab, burqa, dupatta or other attire of their choice, provided their face remains fully visible during the examination.

Thane - 20th January 2010 - Muslim Women - Burqa - Voter ID - Assembly by-poll Election in Bhiwandi East constituency of Thane Wednesday - PHOTO BY PRAFUL GANGURDE (Hindustan Times)

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The clarification comes days after the council’s instructions for the June 28 examination that candidates will not be allowed to wear items such as dupattas, burqas, masks and caps inside examination centres which triggered debate among teachers and various social groups.

In a detailed statement, MSCE said that the objective of the restrictions is not to interfere with religious practices but to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices during the examination, which will be conducted under live CCTV surveillance.

“The council has not imposed restrictions on what candidates can wear. However, during the examination, the face must be clearly visible on CCTV cameras. No cloth or covering should conceal the ears, head, mouth or any part of the face above the neck,” MSCE commissioner Nandakumar Bedse said.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the council said that examination authorities across the country are increasingly dealing with sophisticated methods of cheating, including concealed mobile phones, miniature Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the council said that examination authorities across the country are increasingly dealing with sophisticated methods of cheating, including concealed mobile phones, miniature Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials pointed out that in recent D El Ed and computer shorthand examinations conducted by the council, some candidates were found to have hidden mobile phones inside dupattas and burqas and used them during the examination.

“The Teacher Eligibility Test is a highly sensitive examination. With the emergence of AI-enabled tools, miniature Bluetooth devices and other electronic equipment, preventing malpractices has become increasingly challenging. Ensuring that every candidate’s face is clearly visible on live CCTV is essential to maintaining fairness and credibility,” the council said.

The clarification is expected to put to rest the controversy surrounding the dress-code instructions ahead of the examination scheduled for June 28.

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According to the council, more than 6 lakh candidates have registered for this year’s TET examination, making effective monitoring a key challenge. Officials said clear visibility of candidates is necessary for identity verification, biometric authentication and CCTV-based surveillance throughout the examination period.

The council cited practices followed in several national and state-level competitive examinations, including UPSC, SSC, IBPS, SBI, RRB, GATE and public service commission examinations, where face-covering items are restricted to facilitate identification and monitoring.

MSCE also referred to a 2024 Bombay high court (HC) judgment in a petition challenging a college dress code that prohibited hijab, burqa and other religious identifiers on campus. The court upheld the college’s dress code instructions, observing that the petitioners had failed to establish that wearing a hijab constituted an essential religious practice.

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