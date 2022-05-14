TET scam: GA Software Technologies director granted bail by Pune court

Pritish Deshmukh, director, GA Software Technologies, an accused in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 case, has been granted bail by a local court on Saturday.

The bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge V A Patravale. Deshmukh was released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and restrictions to not leave the country and tampering of evidence have been imposed as part of the bail condition.

Deshmukh is the director of GA Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was responsible for conducting the exam. He was arrested in December 2021. Besides, Deshmukh , two agents Santosh Harkle and Ankush Harkle from Aurangabad were booked for offences under sections 406, 409, 120 (b), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3, 5, 6, 8 of the Maharashtra University, Board and other specified examinations to prevent irregularities in the examinations Act.

They were charged for allegedly leaking exam papers of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).The examination was to be held all over Maharashtra and the company was assigned the work of conducting the test.The examination was cancelled after it was suspected that the paper had been leaked.