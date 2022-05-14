TET scam: GA Software Technologies director granted bail by Pune court
Pritish Deshmukh, director, GA Software Technologies, an accused in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 case, has been granted bail by a local court on Saturday.
The bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge V A Patravale. Deshmukh was released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and restrictions to not leave the country and tampering of evidence have been imposed as part of the bail condition.
Deshmukh is the director of GA Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was responsible for conducting the exam. He was arrested in December 2021. Besides, Deshmukh , two agents Santosh Harkle and Ankush Harkle from Aurangabad were booked for offences under sections 406, 409, 120 (b), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3, 5, 6, 8 of the Maharashtra University, Board and other specified examinations to prevent irregularities in the examinations Act.
They were charged for allegedly leaking exam papers of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).The examination was to be held all over Maharashtra and the company was assigned the work of conducting the test.The examination was cancelled after it was suspected that the paper had been leaked.
Ranas hit out at Thackeray, recite Hanuman Chalisa at Delhi temple
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana performed Maha Aarti and chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an ancient Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Ranas, who were arrested by Mumbai police under the charges of sedition and promoting enmity last month, blamed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the 'worsening state of affairs' in Maharashtra under his rule.
Jitendra Gaware becomes second state climber to scale five 8,000m mountains
Jitendra Gaware ascended the 8,516-metre Mt Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain after Mount Everest, K2 and Kanchenjunga, on Saturday to become Maharashtra's second climber to achieve the feat. The main summit of Mt Lhotse is on the border between Tibet and the Khumbu region of Nepal. Gaware, 44, completed the expedition in 35 days. After putting on the climbing shoes after joining the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering at 35, Gaware scaled Kanchenjunga in 2019.
NGT quashes petition challenging environment clearance for Shivaji Memorial
Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal this week quashed a 2017 petition by a city-based Koli community leader (now deceased) challenging the environment clearance granted by the Public Works Department for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial on grounds that the project will damage the environment and impact marine biodiversity and consequently the livelihood of fishermen operating near the site, which is 1.2 km southwest of Raj Bhavan and 3.6 km southwest of the Girgaon jetty.
Taxi driver gets one-year jail term for flashing 15-year-old girl
Mumbai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver to one year's imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for allegedly flashing a 15-year-old girl in 2016. The victim was 15-year-old student at the time of the incident. Special public prosecutor Sulbha Joshi said the taxi driver, Sukhdev Tilak Sav, a resident of Grant Road had got bail on January 21, 2017.
11-yr-old stumps Nitish with plea for good education
A video clip of the incident, which happened at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar native village of Kalyanbigha in Nalanda district where he had gone to attend the death anniversary of his wife, has since been circulating on social media. Talking to TV news channels later, the boy, Sonu of Neema Kaul of Harnaut block, said Sonu's father Ranvijay Yadav works as a curd seller. Sonu said he gives tuitions to 40 children of up to class 5th.
