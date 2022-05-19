The demand for MBA is still high at Pune varsity, IT engineers enrol in large numbers

There has been an increasing demand for executive Masters of Business Administration (MBA) courses as the working professionals want an additional post-graduate degree. One such executive MBA program of the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is in demand.

In 2021, for 60 seats, the institute received more than 450 applications and 10 seats increased.The institute has seen a trend of IT engineers enrolling for the course in large numbers. The trend will be seen this year too, said experts.

“One of the major trends which we observed was the demand for executive MBA courses. This year too, we will have 70 seats. However, the institute might start a new batch if the number of applications is high,” said PUMBA director Surbhi Jain.

The part-time course is in demand among working professionals from IT industry.

“Last year, 70% students were engineers. Pursuing this executive MBA course adds on to their career for more job opportunities. Apart from that several entrepreneurs that are successfully running their business are taking admission for this course,” added Jain.

Abhishek Khole, an IT professional said, “I have decided to take admission for the executive MBA course at PUMBA for the next academic year. Though we are in the IT field, learning about management studies is necessary and it takes us to the next level in our careers.”