Thieves decamp with 200 kg of copper extracted from MSEDCL DP
ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 21, 2025 07:26 AM IST
Wagholi police have filed a case against unknown thieves who stole 80 kg of copper and drained 200 litres of oil from an MSEDCL DP box.
The Wagholi police have lodged a case against unidentified persons where the accused stole copper cable worth 80 kg by ripping apart a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) DP box in the area.
According to the police, the accused ripped apart the 100 KV DP located in the Pimpalmala area, drained it off 200 litres of oil and removed 80 kg of copper material and stole it.