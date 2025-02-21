Thieves decamp with 200 kg of copper extracted from MSEDCL DP

The Wagholi police have lodged a case against unidentified persons where the accused stole copper cable worth 80 kg by ripping apart a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) DP box in the area. The inicdent took place in the Pimpalmala area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the accused ripped apart the 100 KV DP located in the Pimpalmala area, drained it off 200 litres of oil and removed 80 kg of copper material and stole it.