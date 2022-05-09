Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Thieves decamp with diamond bracelet at JITO exhibition
pune news

Thieves decamp with diamond bracelet at JITO exhibition

Unidentified persons decamped with cash, mobiles and a diamond bracelet worth ₹4.50 lakh from two stalls at JITO-2022 connect global business summit venue
Unidentified persons decamped with cash, mobiles and a diamond bracelet worth 4.50 lakh from two stalls at JITO-2022 connect global business summit venue. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on May 09, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Unidentified persons decamped with cash, mobiles and a diamond bracelet worth 4.50 lakh from two stalls at the Jain International Organisation (JITO) -2022 connect, a global business summit venue, between May 7 and May 8. A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Parakh (47), a resident of Chavannagar, with Bibwewadi police station.

According to the police, the thefts took place in two stalls where cash, two mobiles and a diamond bracelet were stolen by unidentified persons. A case under IPC 380 (theft) has been registered and PSI Sanjay Adling is investigating the case. The three-day JITO summit which ended on May 8 saw some of the prominent personalities of Indian trade and industry participating in the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the summit for over an hour on the first day of the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP