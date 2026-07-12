Third-party agency to oversee Temghar dam repairs amid persistent seepage; PMC floats 37.5 lakh tender

The water resources department has decided to appoint an independent third-party quality-control agency to oversee repair work at the Temghar dam in Mulshi after seepage persisted despite years of remedial measures.

The selected agency will supervise repairs on monoliths 1 to 13 over a 24-month period. (HT)

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The department has floated a ₹37.5 lakh tender on Friday to appoint an agency that will independently monitor construction quality, verify material testing, conduct field and laboratory inspections, assess workmanship and submit periodic quality reports during the repair works.

The selected agency will supervise repairs on monoliths 1 to 13 over a 24-month period. It will also ensure that the work complies with Indian Standards (IS), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, recommendations of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, and directions issued by the department.

According to officials from the Temghar dam project, the dam has witnessed seepage since its commissioning, with leakage increasing as reservoir levels rise. Grouting carried out between 2017 and 2020 reduced leakage from 2,587 litres per second in 2016 to 1,252.57 litres per second in November 2025. However, additional repairs have been proposed after the earlier grouting failed to achieve the required technical standards in certain sections.

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{{^usCountry}} “The third-party quality control agency will independently monitor, verify and test the remaining repair works to ensure they are executed in accordance with approved specifications, relevant Indian Standards, BIS specifications, standard engineering practices, recommendations of the CWPRS, the panel of experts, and directions issued by the engineer-in-charge from time to time,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The third-party quality control agency will independently monitor, verify and test the remaining repair works to ensure they are executed in accordance with approved specifications, relevant Indian Standards, BIS specifications, standard engineering practices, recommendations of the CWPRS, the panel of experts, and directions issued by the engineer-in-charge from time to time,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Temghar dam, built across the Mutha River in Mulshi taluka, is part of the Khadakwasla reservoir system and supplements irrigation and drinking water supply to Pune and surrounding areas.