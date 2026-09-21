Three arrested in Shirur bar owner murder case

Pune rural police arrested three men late Saturday in connection with the murder of a bar and restaurant owner, who was allegedly shot dead following a dispute in Shirur’s Ambedkar Nagar area on Friday morning.

Sonawane allegedly fired at him from close range, seriously injuring him. Gangawane was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The accused were identified as Rohit Ravindra Sonawane, 24, Aniket Vilas Gavhane, 23, and Aditya Dadasaheb Pawar, 19. Police arrested the trio near the Supa toll plaza in Ahilyanagar district after receiving information from an informer, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, Gangawane, was travelling through Ambedkar Nagar around 6:30 am on Friday when the accused allegedly intercepted him over an earlier dispute. Sonawane allegedly fired at him from close range, seriously injuring him. Gangawane was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, police teams traced the suspects’ movements and learnt they were likely to pass through the Supa toll plaza. A team led by sub-inspector Shubham Chavan laid a trap and detained all three accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused have criminal records, including cases related to illegal possession of country-made firearms, assault and robbery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused have criminal records, including cases related to illegal possession of country-made firearms, assault and robbery. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused are being questioned to establish the exact sequence of events and ascertain the motive behind the killing. Police are also attempting to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.