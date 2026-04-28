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Three Bangladeshi women held; flats used for illegal activities sealed

The accused have been identified as Josna Shakur Ali, Salma Khatun, and Anjura Begum, all residents of Bangladesh who were living in Budhwar Peth without valid documents

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:34 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Faraskhana Police on Monday detained three Bangladeshi women for allegedly residing illegally in the city and engaging in unlawful activities in Budhwar Peth. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police also sealed multiple flats allegedly used for prostitution.

Police said they had entered India through illegal channels and had been staying in Pune for about a month. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Josna Shakur Ali, Salma Khatun, and Anjura Begum, all residents of Bangladesh who were living in Budhwar Peth without valid documents. Police said they had entered India through illegal channels and had been staying in Pune for about a month.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Foreigners Act. The action was carried out on April 16, 2026.

During the investigation, police identified premises in Begum Building, New Welcome Building, and Dane Ali Building in Budhwar Peth and nearby areas as being used for prostitution. Following orders from senior police officers, four flats, one in Begum Building, two in New Welcome Building, and one in Dane Ali Building, were sealed for one year after due permissions.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Three Bangladeshi women held; flats used for illegal activities sealed
Home / Cities / Pune / Three Bangladeshi women held; flats used for illegal activities sealed
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