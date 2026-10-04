Three minor brothers killed after bike crash in Ahilyanagar

Three brothers aged between 12 and 16 were killed after their motorcycle was allegedly involved in a collision with an unidentified vehicle on the Nevasa-Shrirampur road in Ahilyanagar district, police said on Saturday. The accident was so severe that the motorcycle was completely damaged. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased were identified as Aditya Ambadas Ahire, 16, Deepak Ambadas Ahire, 14, and Chaitanya Ambadas Ahire, 12, residents of Malichinchora village.

According to the police, their father, Ambadas Ahire, had purchased the motorcycle two days before the accident for household use. On Thursday, the three boys rode the motorcycle to visit temples in the Rahata area. The accident occurred while they were returning home at night.

When they reached Punatgaon Phata on the Nevasa-Shrirampur road, their motorcycle was allegedly involved in a collision with an unidentified vehicle. The impact left the motorcycle badly damaged and all three boys critically injured.

They were rushed to the rural hospital at Nevasa Phata, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.

Pratap Darade, inspector, Nevasa Police Station, said preliminary information suggested that the motorcycle may have hit the unidentified vehicle from behind. “The accident was so severe that the motorcycle was completely damaged,” he said.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle allegedly fled the spot. Based on a complaint filed by Dadasaheb Murlidhar Ahire, Nevasa police registered a case against the unidentified driver and are working to trace the vehicle.

Police are also investigating whether the motorcycle was being ridden at excessive speed. The boys’ father is likely to face action for allowing his minor children to ride the motorcycle, police said. The bodies of the three brothers were cremated together on Friday amid a sombre atmosphere in the village.