Three of Bengaluru family killed in road accident near Kolhapur
At least three persons were killed while one sustained serious in a road accident that took place at Kini village in Kolhapur district on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, in the early hours of Saturday.
According to Wadgaon police, the mishap happened after an SUV rammed into a container parked inappropriately on the road and just when the driver was reversing the vehicle, a speeding truck hit it from behind in which the SUV got squeezed in between the truck and the container.
The four members of the family were heading to Shirdi from Bengaluru. It was suspected that, the driver dozed off midway and container suddenly appeared on the corner of the road. Desperately attempting to save the container, the sleepy driver suddenly collided.The impact of the collision was so intense that a cane had to be called to extricate the bodies and send them for autopsy.
The deceased were identified as Trilesh Kumar C (42), Sanjana Mhaeshwari (27), Jithya Trilesh (11) all from Minakshinagar, Bengaluru and Arini N (41) sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. The truck driver fled after the incident.
A case of causing death and injuries due to negligence has been lodged against the driver and three bodies were handed over to family members after the postmortem later in the day, the Kolhapur police said.
-
-
-
-
-
