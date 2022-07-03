Home / Cities / Pune News / Three of Bengaluru family killed in road accident near Kolhapur
pune news

Three of Bengaluru family killed in road accident near Kolhapur

At least three persons were killed while one sustained serious in a road accident that took place at Kini village in Kolhapur district on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, in the early hours of Saturday
Three people were killed in a road accident near Kinhi toll plaza near Kolhapur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Three people were killed in a road accident near Kinhi toll plaza near Kolhapur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShrinivas Deshpande

At least three persons were killed while one sustained serious in a road accident that took place at Kini village in Kolhapur district on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Wadgaon police, the mishap happened after an SUV rammed into a container parked inappropriately on the road and just when the driver was reversing the vehicle, a speeding truck hit it from behind in which the SUV got squeezed in between the truck and the container.

The four members of the family were heading to Shirdi from Bengaluru. It was suspected that, the driver dozed off midway and container suddenly appeared on the corner of the road. Desperately attempting to save the container, the sleepy driver suddenly collided.The impact of the collision was so intense that a cane had to be called to extricate the bodies and send them for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Trilesh Kumar C (42), Sanjana Mhaeshwari (27), Jithya Trilesh (11) all from Minakshinagar, Bengaluru and Arini N (41) sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. The truck driver fled after the incident.

A case of causing death and injuries due to negligence has been lodged against the driver and three bodies were handed over to family members after the postmortem later in the day, the Kolhapur police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out