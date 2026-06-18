Three-car pile-up on Mumbai-Pune connecting link corridor after vehicle stops abruptly; no injuries

A three-car pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Connecting Link corridor near the Valley Bridge in Raigad district on Wednesday morning caused a brief traffic disruption, though no injuries were reported, police said.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned motorists against stopping on the stretch, which is designed for uninterrupted traffic flow and is under continuous surveillance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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According to officials from the Borghat Highway Police Centre, the accident occurred around 10 am on the Valley Bridge stretch of the newly inaugurated Connecting Link corridor.

Swapnil Patil, assistant police inspector, said, “A Toyota Fortuner driven by Vijay Khade, a resident of Panvel, suddenly applied brakes and stopped in the third lane. A Hyundai Verna, driven by Bashir Ahmed from Karnataka, rammed into the rear of the Fortuner.”

Moments later, another car driven by Aniket Marchande, a resident of Malad in Mumbai, crashed into the Verna from behind, triggering a chain-reaction collision, Patil added.

While none of the occupants of the three vehicles sustained injuries, all the vehicles suffered damage in the accident. A team from the State Highway Police, along with personnel from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the incident once again highlighted the risks associated with stopping vehicles on the high-speed Connecting Link corridor. Authorities have repeatedly cautioned motorists against stopping on the stretch, which is designed for uninterrupted traffic flow and is under continuous surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the incident once again highlighted the risks associated with stopping vehicles on the high-speed Connecting Link corridor. Authorities have repeatedly cautioned motorists against stopping on the stretch, which is designed for uninterrupted traffic flow and is under continuous surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

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“Stopping vehicles on the corridor can create serious safety hazards and increase the risk of accidents,” a police officer said.

The damaged vehicles were removed with the help of cranes, following which normal traffic movement was restored. Further investigation is underway.