Senior cop set to represent India at ‘World Police Games’ in Canada

Winner of the prestigious ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ wrestling tournament for three consecutive years namely 2014, 2015 and 2016 - additional superintendent of police Vijay Chauddhary – will be representing India at the upcoming ‘World Police and Fire Games’ being held from July 28 to August 6 at Winnipeg, Canada.

Chauddhary recently underwent training under coach Patel both in the mud- and mat- techniques for the world championship. (HT PHOTO)

Chauddhary hails from Saigaon Bagli, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district, and is currently working as additional superintendent of police in the anti-corruption branch of the Pune division. He will be participating in the 125 kg heavyweight category and is training under the guidance of Hind Kesari Rohit Patel.

Regarding preparations, Chauddhary said, “Canada, Russia, USA, China etc. will be participating in the upcoming games. Wrestlers from these countries have a record of dominating the ‘World Police and Fire Games’. Hence, I am focusing more on training to perform well.”

Chauddhary recently underwent training under coach Patel both in the mud- and mat- techniques for the world championship. “For this training, I have received special support from the senior officers of the Maharashtra police force,” he said. The three-time ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ winner underwent training at the Mamasaheb Mohol Wrestling Complex in Katraj.

According to other wrestlers at the Mamasaheb Mohol Wrestling Complex, Chauddhary is very focused on his diet which includes a lot of protein, vitamins and carbohydrates in the form of two litres of milk, one litre of badam (almond) thandai, soybean, spinach, salad and apples; and boiled eggs, chicken and mutton on non-vegetarian days.

At the ‘All India Police Games’ held last year at the SRPF Ground in Wanwadi, Pune, Chauddhary made the Maharashtra police force proud by winning a gold medal. The upcoming competition is at an international level and is equivalent to the Olympics for the world police, a senior official from Pune police said. “Chauddhary has said he intends to perform better than all previous competitions,” the official said.

