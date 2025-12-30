Ticket denial triggers exits within BJP; Keen to field son/wife, Dhangekar meets Ajit Pawar

Denial of tickets to several sitting and former corporators has triggered discontent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pune, with at least three leaders—Dhananjay Jadhav (Sadashiv Peth), Shankar Pawar (Dattawadi) and Mukari Algude (Wadarwadi)—joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in recent days. Several other aspirants, party sources said, are in touch with rival parties. Dhananjay Jadhav, a former corporator, said he had quit the BJP after being denied a ticket despite years of work for the party. (HT)

Whereas Shiv Sena leader and former Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar held a meeting with NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Dhangekar is said to be unhappy as all four candidates from Prabhag number 24 have been announced by Shiv Sena’s alliance partner, BJP. Dhangekar is keen to field his son or wife from the ward. When asked about his meeting with Ajit Pawar, Dhangekar said, “I had come to meet Ajit dada to discuss the political situation in Pune. While we discussed the possibility of coming together, Ajit dada hasn’t given any green signal”.

The BJP has offered the Shiv Sena only 15 seats, resulting in discontent within the latter party.

Meanwhile with a large number of ticket aspirants, unrest within the BJP is said to be the highest among its own willing candidates. Some disgruntled leaders have filed nomination forms as independents, and the party leadership is expected to try and persuade them to withdraw over the next two days.

Dhananjay Jadhav, a former corporator, said he had quit the BJP after being denied a ticket despite years of work for the party. “I have worked for the party for many years and have served as a corporator. The ticket has been given to someone who has never attended party meetings. The only criterion appears to be his closeness to the BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate,” Jadhav alleged. “It is painful to leave the party, but I cannot accept injustice. I have joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and will contest the election,” he added. Shankar Pawar, a known supporter of BJP leader Sanjay Kakade, also joined the NCP after being denied a ticket. Mukari Algude, a former deputy mayor, had joined the BJP a few years ago but has now returned to the NCP.

Meanwhile, Bahirat, considered a strong leader from the Shivajinagar area, has also joined the NCP. He had contested the assembly elections twice and given a close fight to BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole.