Tiger expansion in the territorial forest of Maharashtra requires attention: NTCA

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in its recent report titled 'Status of Tigers 2022' remarked that tiger occupancy has been expanded towards the territorial forest divisions of Maharashtra.

As per the authority, this expansion requires urgent attention and preparedness to deal with negative human-tiger interactions.

In a recently released tiger census report, it was highlighted that the tiger population in India has increased from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 in 2022.

The research also stated that Maharashtra, which is part of the Central Indian highland, had seen remarkable tiger population growth.

According to the research status of Tigers, co-predators, and prey in the Vidharbha landscape, a minimum of 390 tigers were observed, with an estimated population of 446.

According to the NTCA data, Tiger has taken various Maharashtra territory regions that were not occupied in 2018.

Sunil Limaye, former senior chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Maharashtra, who was also a member of the research team, stated, “The report highlighted the expansion of the tiger population, and the good news is that it has not declined.” It is an encouraging sign that our conservation efforts are bearing fruit. The new expansion areas are primarily in the Vidharbha region, and attempts are being made to investigate this matter.”

This region’s wildlife habitats (PAs and corridors) face a variety of threats, including habitat encroachment, illegal hunting of both tigers and their prey, human-wildlife conflicts, unregulated and illicit cattle grazing, excessive harvesting of non-timber forest products (NTFP), human-induced forest fires, mining, and ever-expanding linear infrastructure.

This region also has multiple mines of significant minerals, hence mitigating measures such as lower mining effect techniques and mining site rehabilitation should be prioritised.

It is critical to build environmentally friendly methods to mitigate the influence of linear infrastructure on connectivity between two habitats.

Speaking of conservation initiatives According to Limaye, the Sahyadri area is mostly a wildlife corridor, thus the tiger does not slather for long periods.

“We need to create a habitat for them if we want them to stay in this location. It entails boosting the prey population. For this reason, the forest department intends to establish a breeding programme for prey animals in this reserve,” he said.